Editor’s Desk: Is it time to rent iPhones?

With Apple’s spring event in the rearview mirror and the arrival of its new devices to customers, this started as a slow week in tech. Then Thursday hit. That’s when Bloomberg’s Mark Gorman said that Apple might soon let people Subscribe to a hardware bundle for the first time. If this rumor is true, it could be a game changer and fast. The first subscription can be announced as early as September. We also heard about 2023 MacBook Air, which may come with a new name, learn more about the recently released Mac Studio.

Will Apple switch to Rent-a-Center?

In recent years, Apple has increasingly relied on subscriptions to match the bottom line as iPhone sales growth inevitably slowed. Until now, these subscriptions were only for digital content, such as music, games, and fitness classes. In just a few months, Apple could unveil its first hardware subscription plan directly linked to the upcoming iPhone 14 series. This is correct; We can soon be renting iPhones.

According to Gurman, Apple is working on a subscription service that will bundle iPhone or other hardware products and their existing digital bundles like Apple Music and Apple Arcade. You get all this for one monthly fee.

Other than the headline, Gurman did not provide details about Apple’s potential hardware subscription service. However, he was right to point out that it would be “Apple’s biggest boost to date in automatically recurring sales”. As Oliver Salam suggested, “Using the iPhone as a gateway to Apple services is genius and ironic.”

Don’t get me wrong, as a consumer; I love the idea of ​​paying one (small?) fee per month for everything from Apple. However, I am concerned that such an offer could quickly make a company too lazy to innovate, especially if such subscriptions, such as automatic leases, are difficult to terminate. We’ll no doubt hear more about this in the coming months, so watch out! Do you rent an iPhone?

