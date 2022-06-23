Editable iMessages from iOS 16 may not work well with older iPhones

The ability to edit and unsend messages was one of the main features of iOS 16 Announced earlier this month, but the function may not work well if you are messaging anyone who is not using the latest version of Apple software. The latest iOS beta 16 developer release includes a messy solution to allow receiving newly editable iMessages on iPhones without iOS 16, 9to5Mac Reports. It can be annoying for anyone in an iMessage group chat with an old iPhone or Android device.

Instead of just seeing the modified version of the message, if someone running the second beta of iOS 16 tries to modify an iMessage sent to a device with an older version of the software, the latter will receive the modification as secondly Prefixed with “Modified On.” Previous iOS 16 developer betas didn’t send anything at all when trying to edit a message sent to a non-iOS 16 device. But the new approach seems pretty messy for the recipient, who will see multiple messages. 9to5Mac It states that Apple software is unable to automatically delete the original message after sending a modified version.

Edited to “It’s a messy workaround”

For most iPhone owners, the problem is unlikely to last for long since iOS 16 will be available for the devices Back to the iPhone 8 of 2017Not to mention the fact that Apple is very quick to release new versions of its software. But it can still be annoying for Android users in iMessage group conversations, or anyone who still used an iPhone before 2017. However, there can be advantages to being able to view an unedited message.

It’s a similar mess of how emoji reactions (also known as “tapbacks”) have historically been handled when sent between iOS and Android. But here a gradual solution to the problem appeared Google is updating its messaging app To properly parse tapbacks sent from iOS and Apple Planning a similar update with iOS 16. Hopefully a similar solution will eventually appear for editable iMessages.