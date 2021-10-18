Edita Kruperov died

At the age of seventy-four, soprano-Coloradora soprano singer Edita Kruperov, referred to as the queen of color in the opera world for decades, died in Zurich on Monday, the family told the German news agency.

Born in Bratislava, the honorary choir singer of the Vienna State Opera, he graduated from the Conservatory there. Gruberov performed on stage at the world-famous opera house for decades.





In 1970, at the age of 24 in Mozart’s opera The Magic Flute, she made her Queen ‘s debut in Vienna. He has performed seven hundred times at various opera roles and gala shows at the Vienna State Opera, and most recently in 2018.





He was soon able to continue to introduce audiences to Scala in Milan, Covent Garden in London, Serbineta, Constance, Donna Anna, Rosina, Guilda or Violeta in Berlin, Munich, Geneva and Zurich at the Metropolitan Opera in New York. And Florence

Star Soprano Edita Kruperov has died at the age of 74. She is the “Queen of Cholera”, ending her stage career with the famous Elizabeth in “Roberto DeVerex” in Munich only in 2019. Edita Gruberovi dies today in Zurich: https://t.co/SuBnwfoBuDpic.twitter.com/drvBbxsyjh – Opera! (@opermagazin) October 18, 2021

He has made several sound recordings from full opera and bell condo operas in recent years. In 2013, he received the Herbert von Carajan Music Award.

In 2013, Edita Kruperova sang the title role of Anna Polin at the Palace Art Gallery. He then gave an interview to Eva Andor on TV2 in the evening of the facts. Interview You can see it here.