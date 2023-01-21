Getty Images

Less than a month after Python Cookman announced it Ed Reed will be his next coachReed himself declared that he would not do so.

“Bethune Cookman University is working with my legal team to draft the terms of the contract using the language and resources we knew were necessary to build a successful football program,” Reid said in a statement. “It is my desire not just to coach football, but to be the change agent that most people talk about. However, after weeks of negotiations, I was informed that the university would neither ratify my contract nor carry out the agreement we had reached in principle, which contained “The best provisions and resources needed to support student-athletes. I was committed to coaching and building a relationship with the university, the players, the community and the fans. It’s very disappointing that this isn’t going to happen.”

Reed’s relationship with Python Cookman became rocky almost immediately, with Reid publicly complaining about issues ranging from the poor quality of the school’s athletic facilities to his office not being cleaned before he arrived to start work.

Reid does not have much coaching experience, having only spent one year as a defensive assistant coach with the Bills as well as having spent the past two years in administrative positions at his alma mater, Miami. But he’s a member of both the College Football Hall of Fame and the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and Bethune Cookman hoped he’d find the same success as Deion Sanders at Jackson State. Instead, Reed’s term expires in less than a month.