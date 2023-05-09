Ecuador announces a debt-for-nature deal to conserve the Galapagos Islands

As part of its debt-for-nature deal, Ecuador has committed to spending more than $323 million over about 18 years on conservation in the Galapagos region, particularly to manage and monitor the Hermandad Marine Reserve, a new protected area announced by the government in 2021 – the money from the deal will help Also in creating an endowment intended to fund such activities in perpetuity.

“Success hinges on securing the financial resources needed to achieve effective protection of the oceans,” said Giuseppe De Carlo, director of the Pew Bertarelli Ocean Legacy Project, which helped arrange the Galapagos deal. “We believe the financial sector can play a very important role.”

background: the idea is gaining momentum.

The agreement came at a turbulent time for both Ecuador and Credit Suisse.

Ecuador’s Congress is preparing to vote to impeach the President, Guillermo Lasso, over allegations of corruption. Credit Suisse is in the middle of a takeover by former rival UBS.

The ability to get the deal done against this backdrop is evidence that debt-for-nature swaps are increasingly being recognized as sweeping wins that will withstand changes in leadership, according to Oscar Surya, who focuses on biodiversity and climate policy for advocacy group Avaaz. .

Mr. Surya, who was not involved in the deal, called it “very promising” and noted that more work was in the works.