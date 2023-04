The prime ministers of Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and Romania, as well as the Bulgarian president, appealed to Brussels to help farmers who are in dire straits due to high levels of Ukrainian imports.

The fighting has been going on since February 2022, with the West making it difficult for the Russians to advance with warships and economic sanctions.

In a joint letter from the leaders of Central and Eastern Europe to European Commission President Ursula van der Leyen, Agriculture Minister Istvan Nagy announced that Brussels must take immediate action to deal with the unsustainable situation caused by increased grain imports from Ukraine. .

Rising energy prices and input costs are also hitting European farmers hard, with “unprecedented volumes” of grain and oilseed imports from Ukraine arriving in member states bordering Ukraine, including Hungary. In addition, Ukrainian agriculture, enjoying full duty-free status, began exporting large quantities of poultry, eggs, and honey to the European market, displacing Hungarian products from its traditional markets and driving farmers’ selling prices below production levels. The Minister of Agriculture has said in a statement that it will cost.

Heads of state and government in Eastern Europe are calling on the head of the European Commission to develop a complex package of measures that includes immediate aid to affected farmers and treatment of the root causes. According to Istvan Nagy, the amount that can be used for extraordinary support should be increased by including additional resources, because it is clear that the situation cannot be solved with the resources that can be used for this purpose within the framework of general agriculture. Policy and the National Budget.”

According to regional leaders, a solution would be to bring back tariffs and tariff quotas, and for the EU to buy grain that is produced in bordering member states and cannot be sold for humanitarian purposes. Price fall due to imports.