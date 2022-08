While Western sanctions against Russia were introduced half a year ago, those who warned that punitive measures would not end Moscow’s war on Ukraine in the short term were right. Although the Russian economy is in better shape than most analysts had predicted, even with severe sanctions, in the long run the Russian economy will suffer from a lack of Western allies.

Due to the deep flight of the ruble in March and the shortage of Western goods, inflation in Russia will be twenty percent by the end of 2022. GDP is expected to fall by 6-8 percent, while new car sales will halve. Daily oil production has fallen by 300,000 barrels per day, and airlines are already taking spare parts from grounded planes to operate remaining planes. Due to Russian aggression against Ukraine since February 24, hundreds of Western companies have left the country, and import substitution has not gone well. From the Lada car factory, it again became completely Russian – Renault left there – for example, cars equipped with engines representing the technology of the 1990s without ABS and other modern equipment were released, Frys were temporarily removed from the offer. Vkuszno i ​​​​Tocska took over McDonald’s stores, and at that time, paper and construction nails were also in short supply.

At the same time, revenues from oil and gas exports have brought billions of dollars in additional revenue: while the European Union continues to cut back on oil purchases, China, India and many other countries are buying the energy carrier, which is unsolicited. West, at a significant discount. A supposed permanent collapse of the ruble has been averted, and the Russian currency — thanks to central bank policy — is now worth more than it was before the invasion. Although the range of goods has decreased significantly, there is no shortage leading to widespread social discontent.









According to the signs, support for the war against Ukraine has not fallen either: according to surveys conducted by unverifiable state pollsters, more than half of the population approves of “de-Nazification” and the popularity of President Vladimir Putin is eighty percent. While it is not true that support for Putin’s course is widespread, it is certainly worth noting that there are no longer any serious anti-war demonstrations. After police detained tens of thousands of people in the first days of the offensive, the crackdown was so severe that Russian citizens did not risk going to jail for years for protesting. On the other hand, it shows that the popularity of the war is not unlimited, many people did not sign up to participate in the army in the operation against Ukraine. Now they are trying to recruit “volunteer” battalions in various subjects of the Russian Federation – districts, republics, territories – but their filling is also very slow.

The effect of the sanctions is limited primarily because the world’s leading economic powers are trying to bring the world’s 11th largest economy to its knees. , so action against Russia is far from international action.

Obstacles are holes in the web

Another reason is that compliance with restrictions is also not ideal. While the West insists that all of Putin’s domestic allies have been sanctioned and huge assets have been seized, the reality is that Putin’s oligarchs have a little more than $50 billion in Western deposits, an estimated $400 billion. , literally frozen. Asset seizures are progressing slowly, and there are many countries where Russian oligarchs can take their ships and planes under sanctions.

Meanwhile, the Russian economy learned to live with punitive measures. As early as 2014, sanctions were imposed against Moscow over its annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea and the downing of a Malaysian civilian airliner en route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur in eastern Ukraine. The central bank reacted by reducing external debt and increasing foreign exchange reserves, so the financial system did not collapse. Measures already in place It is true that between 2014 and 2021, the Russian economy consistently underperformed the global average.

Although Russia was excluded from the SWIFT system that handles international payments, the sanctions affected only the largest banks. As a result, the barter has returned somewhat, but the ban does not apply to small financial institutions and Gazprombank, which handles money transferred to energy carriers, so there is a significant loophole in the permit, which the Russians are exploiting.

Slow water washes the shore

While the punitive measures may not stifle the Russian economy in the short term, they have a killer effect in the long run after 2-5 years. According to analysts, Russian airlines will not be able to maintain their network in 2025 due to lack of access to spare parts. Oil and gas production will also decline – partly due to the lack of Western technology and the lack of gas pipelines to China, so exports now destined for Europe cannot be diverted east. Industrial production will also continue to decline — the industry is now in an 8 percent decline — and 90 percent fewer chips are coming into the country than in the past, while these circuits are considered the foundation of modern industry. The bad news for Russians is that the more advanced an industry is, the more it declines, with a 15 percent decline for electronics manufacturers and a 25 percent decline for pharmaceutical companies.









Western export controls are actually effective, at least because the world’s biggest companies are afraid of the US, and if they don’t comply with the sanctions imposed by Washington, they too will be punished. Export restrictions also severely affect the military, according to experts, Russian industry cannot replace the modern combat equipment destroyed in the Ukrainian wars, so it is forced to order old, dubious combat value armored vehicles from the neighboring country.