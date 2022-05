The latest round of sanctions will not be released by family members of the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Pesco.

Vladimir Putin launched a so-called “special military operation” against Ukraine. The fighting has been going on for weeks, with Russian forces ending the lives of thousands of civilians. We report all progress on our series.

The European Union plans to introduce sanctions Alina Kabajeva Rumors have long been circulating against Vladimir Putin’s girlfriend and patriotic grill of the Russian Orthodox Church. Defender. According to two sources, the European Union has proposed sanctions against Kabayeva, a former Olympic gymnast, who appeared first on Bloomberg’s list. GrillThe Kremlin’s longtime ally who blessed the war in Ukraine is included in the draft document seen by the Guardian.

Kabayeva and Grill are one of dozens of individuals at risk of entry ban and property freeze in the EU, according to new lists being discussed by member states, along with more than 1,000 influential Russians already on the embargo list. The new names have not yet been approved by the 27 EU member states. According to Bloomberg, Kabayeva “has close ties to President Vladimir Putin.” Kabayeva won a gold medal in rhythm gymnastics at the 2004 Olympics and was a flag bearer at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics. He was a Member of Parliament for Putin’s United Russia party for six years, and later led the Kremlin’s friendly media group, although he had no overt experience in media management.

In 2008, a Moscow newspaper reported that Putin had secretly divorced his wife Lyudmila and planned to marry a gymnast. The Kremlin vehemently denied the story, and the newspaper soon closed. After 30 years of marriage, Putin announced their separation in 2013. The Wall Street Journal last month avoided imposing sanctions on Kabayeva by the US government because it feared Putin would see it as a personal attack. The White House has categorically denied the news, insisting that no one is safe from sanctions. The United States and the European Union have already approved Putin’s adult children, Marija Voronkova and Katherine Dyhonova.

Wife of formerly allowed Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov Tatijana Navka He will be on the list because of his marriage, but only because the EU claims he is a co-owner of real estate in Crimea, which merged with Russia in 2014. According to the European Union, 31-year-old Nikolai Peskov uses his father’s money, while 24-year-old Elizaveta Peskova is said to have “gained a lucrative position and luxurious lifestyle through her father’s relations”.

Russia’s wealthy Alexei Mortosov’s wife, Marina Mortosova, is also expected to make the list, as she is said to have benefited from her husband’s wealth. It is a majority shareholder in Russia’s largest steel company, Chevrolet, and has recovered Tui, Europe’s largest tour operator during epidemics.

The European Union (EU) has also targeted dozens of military personnel accused of killing and torturing civilians in Buka, near Kiev. At the top of the list Azadbek Omurbekov, Commander of the 64th Independent Mechanized Rifle Regiment of the 35th Army. He was named a butcher in Buxa because he “led the operations of his military unit and was directly responsible for the killings, rapes and tortures” on the EU sanctions list.

In the draft is Michael Mijinsev, head of the Russian National Security Command, and the military commander responsible for the siege of Mariupol, which is said to have killed thousands of people. Some Ukrainians are also on the list, especially officials who say the EU is cooperating with the Russians in the occupied cities of Herzonis and Melitopol.

Below you will find our newsletter after the Russo-Ukrainian war: