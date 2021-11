“We must move towards a European federal state,” the three German ruling parties said in a statement. Politico in Brussels writes that Warsaw and Budapest are expected to veto the initiative.

There is no need for consensus if the EU decides on diplomatic or military matters, and the new German government is clearly seeking to reduce the veto.

At the same time, the organization, which is expected to be formed under the leadership of Olaf Scholz, wants to see greater cooperation between EU forces, and most member states and even Washington agree. President Joe Biden will certainly support the fact that certain interpretations of the rule of law by the Polish and Hungarian governments will be much less tolerated in Berlin in the future. Victor Orban, one of the leaders of the European Union, was not the only one invited to the US summit in early December.

Only if Hungary and Poland follow the rule of law and receive money from the rescue fund! It was proposed to Brussels by the new German coalition government, which would take control of Berlin soon after the departure of Chancellor Angela Merkel 16 years later.

“We urge the European Commission to use the existing tools to establish the rule of law within a more definite time frame,” the German coalition said in a statement. In Brussels Politics It concludes that Berlin will be much stronger than the Hungarian and Polish governments, which can only withdraw money from the recovery fund if they “guarantee the independence of the judiciary”.

The new German government insists that Germany “has a special responsibility to serve Europe”, which in many ways breaks the compromise traditions of the Merkel era. Co-Greens co-chair Anna Lena Barbach will be foreign minister, pointing in a new direction. In the European Parliament, the Greens have been strong critics of the Hungarian government, who not only criticized Victor Orban for violating the rule of law, but also maintained excellent relations with authoritarian regimes such as Russia or China when fighting in Brussels.

What about financial rules?

Due to the epidemic, the rule that the public government deficit should be less than 3% of GDP and public debt should not reach 60% has been suspended. In all member states, public money was poured into the markets during epidemics, so rules could not be followed and would not be mandatory next year. What will happen after January 1, 2023? French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, who are set to sign a strategic cooperation agreement, are backing the new rules: a higher target for both the budget deficit and the amount of public debt.

The new German government has not yet made that decision. “EU rules on public debt have proven to be sufficiently flexible,” the statement said. This is the condition of the bombs. According to them, the original rules should be restored in 2023. However, the German coalition statement further stated that “these rules need to be further improved”. This suggests that President Macron’s idea that green projects should be treated differently and raised to 3 and 60 percent, respectively, has not been rejected.

However, the New German government stated that “recovery funds are limited in time and amount”. In other words, Brussels writes that Germany does not want to take the risk of joint debt with other EUs in the future. Politics.