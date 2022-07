According to the Russians, Norway blocks Moscow’s access to Spitsbergen, while the Norwegians, according to their own account, comply only with restrictions.

On Tuesday, the speaker of the lower house of the Russian parliament asked a leading lawmaker to investigate the suspension of a treaty between the country and NATO member Norway demarcating maritime boundaries. Reuters. The agreement, signed in 2010, was intended to end territorial disputes between Russia and Norway in the Barents Sea. Responding to comments in parliament accusing Norway of blocking food deliveries to Russian-populated settlements in Svalbard, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volagin asked the head of the chamber’s international affairs committee to investigate the “termination” of the deal.

“We will ask Leonid Eduardovich Slutsky to look into this issue and then inform the delegation,” he said.

Located between Norway’s northern coast and the North Pole, Svalbard is part of Norway, but Russia has the right to exploit its natural resources under a 1920 treaty, and its settlements are mainly Russian. Norway denies blocking access to Svalbard, arguing that it is only complying with international sanctions imposed in response to Moscow’s military campaign in Ukraine and that Russia has other means of providing settlements.

