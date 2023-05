Its passengers brought record profits to the low-cost airline, and the future is even brighter in the company’s eyes.

The era of ten euro plane tickets is over – this is it Bloombergto do Passengers are willing to pay more, so the new cheapest ticket will no longer cost 9.99 euros, but double that, according to Ryanair’s CFO Neil Soharen after presenting the company’s annual report.

Behind the price increase is not only rising operating costs, but also rising demand, which airlines cannot satisfy indefinitely, as aircraft manufacturers delay the delivery of ordered aircraft – in Ryanair’s case, this means expanding the Boeing fleet.

At the same time, the company expects expenses other than the flight ticket (e.g. priority boarding, baggage or on-board drinks) to increase to an average of 19 euros from the pre-pandemic level of 23 euros.

On Monday morning, Ryanair posted an after-tax profit of 1.43 billion euros for the last business year ended March 31. A year ago, the Irish low-cost airline lost €355m – after the company’s CEO, Michael O’Leary, blamed the Hungarian government (nicknamed Idiot) for imposing a special tax on their air. Passengers in the name of Additional Profit Tax.

Compared to April 2021-2022, Ryanair carried 168.6 million passengers in the 12 months. The airline is targeting 185 million passengers this year, with 97.1 million in the period through March.

Ticket prices have increased by an average of 10 percent compared to pre-Covid levels. The company was also aware that the pandemic was behind it in the sense that for almost all employees, salaries that had been reduced due to Covid have now been restored to previous levels, the report showed.

The gain was driven by the fact that even during last summer’s energy price spike, it was able to buy kerosene for only 31 euros, thanks to the airline’s favorable fuel procurement policy. For this year, the Dublin-based company expects fuel bills to be over a billion euros higher than last year.