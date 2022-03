Alexander Novak says Russia has nothing to do with the explosion in energy prices.

Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin has ordered a “special military operation” on the Donetsk Basin in eastern Ukraine. The Russian army began to attack from all sides, and a panic developed in Ukraine. Our correspondents report the situation from the scene.

Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters Monday that Russia has every right to suspend gas supplies through fully charged North Stream 1.

“It simply came to our notice then. No one will benefit from that. Some European politicians are leading us in this direction with statements and accusations against Russia, ”he said.

The deputy prime minister said the rise in world oil and gas prices had nothing to do with Russia, blaming irresponsible statements by European politicians on the price explosion. He recalled that many of them had called for the removal of Russian oil and natural gas.

Novak believes that European authorities have repeatedly tried to blame Russia for the failures of their own energy policy in recent years. “As a result, we see a sharp rise in the price of energy resources. I am fully aware of my responsibility to say that Russia has nothing to do with the current price explosion and market volatility,” he explained.

