Warsaw believes this is a logical move after Russia cut off gas supplies to Poland in April.

Vladimir Putin launched a so-called “special military operation” against Ukraine. The fighting has been going on for weeks, with Russian forces ending the lives of thousands of civilians. We report all progress on our series.

Polish Minister of Climate and Environment Anna Moskva said on Twitter on Monday that the agreement between the Polish and Russian governments on the Warsaw gas transport was suspended. The gas was transported from Russia to Europe via Poland via the Jamal gas pipeline.

Russia’s war against Ukraine “reaffirmed the Polish government’s commitment to complete independence from Russian natural gas. We have always known that Gosprom (the Russian gas company) is not a reliable partner,” the post said.

Then Minister A. father On May 13, the Polish government adopted a resolution ending the 1993 intergovernmental agreement on Russian gas supply and transportation. The decision will be announced in the form of a diplomatic note with Russia on Monday.

The decision comes after Russia cut off gas supplies to Poland in April, Moscow explained. Gosprom has stopped supplying to Poland since April 27 because Warsaw refused to pay the ruble for gas.

“Russia, by interrupting the supply, has in fact violated the terms of the agreement, and as a result the Polish government (…) has decided that the agreement is not valid,” the minister said. He confirmed that the Warsaw government was already preparing to switch to an independent Russian gas supply by the end of this year, and that the Polish state gas supplier PGNiG would not extend the contract in 2019.

The Minister recalled that the operator of the Polish division of the Jamal gas pipeline has been the Polish company Gas-System since 2010, which has become the exclusive user of the pipeline under the Polish law passed this year.

Anna Moskva insisted that the gas pipeline would run without interruption, in accordance with European law, which would allow unrestricted gas transportation from Germany to Poland.

