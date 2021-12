Trade with the EU after Brexit has not been easy.

Nearly half of British companies have difficulty complying with the terms of the Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) with the European Union, which signed a year ago, according to a large-scale survey by the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC). Friday.

Britain withdrew from the EU on January 31 last year. The 11-month interim period, which ends on 31 December 2020, began on the day of its departure and is intended specifically to allow time for the two sides to agree to the terms of the relationship, specifically a free trade agreement.

After several months of negotiations, a set of 1246 page rules was finally prepared, including 800 pages of appendices and footnotes. Almost at the last minute, a year ago, on December 24 last year, the British government was able to reach an agreement with the European Union.

Under the Convention, no customs duties or provisions will be levied on bilateral trade between Great Britain and the European Union if the goods meet the requirements for source certification.

However, this agreement does not remove the administrative burden of trade: British exporters must, among other things, attach customs notices and proof of origin.

An annual survey of 981 companies by the British Chambers of Commerce released on Friday found that 45 per cent of UK companies have “relative or major difficulties” in complying with TCA rules, and only 15 per cent find it easy to sell body products. EU compliance with new rules for trading goods

Of the bilateral sales of services, 23 per cent have experienced difficulties in the past one year, and 14 per cent said barriers have been easily removed.

Within the full survey, British companies specializing in exports reported even more difficulties in trading with the EU: 60 per cent of the group of these companies said in a one-room survey that there were some or more serious difficulties in entering the EU market. , Or from there to Britain 30 per cent have the same experience in trading goods, and in bilateral trade in services.

In addition, the survey shows that the situation has not improved but worsened in the one year since the signing of the trade agreement: in a similar study conducted by the British Chambers of Commerce in January, 30 per cent of companies reported difficulties in doing business with the EU and 14 per cent said they did not.

The Chamber Association collected the most common problems based on approximately 400 business case studies.

At the top of the list are customs procedures and restrictions on trade with the EU, relevant documents and the delays they cause.