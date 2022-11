According to the Sunday Times, the British government is working on long-term plans that would see Great Britain establish a Swiss-type relationship with the EU. However, according to a recent survey, the proportion of Britons who consider leaving the EU to be the wrong decision has reached an all-time high.

Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt has indicated in several statements in recent days that the current government, led by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, will try to reverse the direction of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and remove existing trade barriers.

Speaking to BBC Public Radio, Mr Hunt said freer bilateral trade would be “hugely beneficial” for UK economic growth and he hoped most of the current trade barriers would be removed in the coming years.

At the same time, Hunt made direct reference to the fact that this would not mean Britain leaving the EU’s single internal market.

Top British government officials have told the conservative Sunday British newspaper The Sunday Times that a switch to a Swiss-style relationship with the EU is necessary to create completely seamless bilateral trade.

According to one official quoted, there is more trust between the current British government and the EU “than was ever expected” under the two previous prime ministers, Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, making it a good prospect. This is.

However, government sources stressed to the press that all this would not extend to the reintroduction of unrestricted freedom of travel and immigration between the EU and Great Britain.

Great Britain left the European Union on January 31, 2020, after 51.89 percent of participants voted to leave the European Union in a referendum held in the summer of 2016.

Under the terms of the Brexit deal with Brussels, Great Britain left the European Union’s single internal market and customs union, so – despite the conclusion of a free trade agreement between London and the Union – the automatic freedom of free two-way movement of people, capital, goods and services also ceased.

Through bilateral agreements, Switzerland has access to the EU’s single internal market, in return for which it allows the free movement of people from both sides and contributes to the Union’s budget.

These are the two elements that the hard-Brexit camp of the House of Commons wing of the ruling British Conservative Party does not want to hear about relations with the EU.

David Frost, the former head of the Johnson government’s Brexit negotiating team, told The Sunday Times that it would be “absolutely unacceptable” if Great Britain reimposed EU regulations in return for trade benefits. He said at the time that he and Boris Johnson had fought “very hard” so that London did not have to adhere to such a standard.

At the same time, most Britons now regret that Great Britain has left the EU.

A recent survey by YouGov, the largest British polling firm, found that 56 percent of respondents said they considered Brexit a bad decision, and only 32 percent approved of their country leaving the Union.

The firm insists: The proportion of people who think Brexit was the wrong decision has never been higher, and the proportion who still approve of leaving has never been this low since the 2016 referendum.