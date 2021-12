Millions of people visit the world’s most beautiful tourist paradise every year, but now they’re out of nowhere.

Tourism on the Indonesian island of Bali, one of the most popular destinations in the world, has almost disappeared – CNN reports.

A popular tourist paradise among Hungarians, it received a total of 45 tourists this year, equivalent to almost zero, with more than 6 million people visiting the island in 2019, but 1 million last year.

This is the lowest number we have ever measured

Neoman Kede Gunathika, head of the Bali Tourism Agency, told the TV channel.

The island’s airport was closed to international traffic throughout the year as most of the 45 tourists arrived in private boats. Although the airport reopened in October, only local flights arrived, mainly from the country’s capital, Jakarta.