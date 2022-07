The Germans feared that more gas would flow to them through the pipeline.

The problem with the Nord Stream I gas pipeline is solved: from Thursday, Russian gas will come back through the pipeline that stretches between Russia and Germany. The Reuters wrote: 21,388,236 kWh/h between 6am and 7am CET on Thursday, instead of the previous zero.

It is not yet known exactly how much gas will flow through the pipeline to Germany, but according to operator Nord Stream AG, it will take some time for the gas to flow.

Vadakarai Oadi has been closed since July 11 for annual maintenance work. Officials in Germany and other European decision-makers feared that gas transport via the pipeline – which represents roughly a third of Germany’s gas supply – would not resume even after the maintenance.