Vladimir Putin launched an open war against Ukraine called “special military action”. Fighting has been ongoing since February, with Russian forces killing thousands of civilians. We report all developments in our series of articles.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday that Turkey is committed to opening peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

Turkish media quoted Erdogan as telling reporters as the plane took off from Uzbekistan, “We are working on building the Peace Corridor here as we did with the Grain Corridor.

The president said he would not propose a specific deadline for extending the grain route agreement — which expires at the end of next week — but said he wanted it to work “as long as possible.”

Erdogan praised Russia for resisting pressure from the US and its allies. “Russia is not an average state, but a strong country. Of course, the West, especially the United States, attacks Russia almost without limit. Against all this, Russia naturally resists.”

Russia invaded Ukraine in February and claims to have annexed four parts of occupied Ukraine to the Russian Federation.