Serbia can transport any crude oil through Croatia, but not Russian oil. The Croatian Prime Minister spoke about this in Prague.

Serbia can supply any crude oil other than Russian oil through Croatia, and if it wants a European perspective, it cannot sit on two horses at once, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic told Croatian journalists in Prague on Thursday, ahead of the first meeting. European political community.

“In this situation, I have repeatedly said that Serbia cannot be a country that talks about a European perspective, expects great progress, but in the meantime does not respect any sanctions against Russia,” he said.

In recent days, Serbian political leaders have accused Croatia of lobbying for Serbia not to exempt more Russian oil imports through the Janaf Croatian crude oil pipeline.

The EU member states unanimously agreed to the eighth set of economic sanctions against Russia, in which, among other things, the maximum price of Russian crude oil is determined, Croatian news agency Hina wrote. They added: The European Commission proposed that the Western Balkan countries should be exempted from this, but an agreement was reached that this was not necessary, as they could meet their needs from other sources.

“Should we ignore the embargo so that because of the deal with Putin, Serbia will continue to have the cheap Russian crude that Zanaf supplies to Serbia coming to Croatian ports?” Blenkovich asked, referring to Russia’s war in Ukraine. – “What are we here for, some useful fools?” asked the Croatian Prime Minister.