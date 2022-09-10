Economy: Attila Holoda: Russians made a strategic mistake by using gas weapon

Former Undersecretary of State for Energy Attila Holoda (pictured) does not expect any major security over supply problems, at least not this winter, according to For the G7 From his podcast with the expert. According to Holoda, the question is not whether gas will be available or not, but whether industry players can withstand a multifold increase in gas prices. Also, keeping prices high serves the interests of the Russians, who will do anything for it.

At the same time, the expert said that the use of the gas weapon was a serious strategic mistake by Moscow, because the customers need more than the products of the Western countries that want to be independent of Russian gas in the end. If someone gets rid of natural gas and starts heating with electricity or geothermal energy, they won’t go back to natural gas, so Russia will lose its market forever. Europe already uses far less natural gas than before, he said.