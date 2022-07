Gergely Gulyás announced this in Tusnádfürdő. He doesn’t yet know how much his utilities will increase, but he thinks he can pay them.

The Telex His team is in Tusnádfürdő, where they managed to interview Gergely Gulyás. From the words of the Minister in charge of the Prime Minister’s Office, this became clear:

A government order on the usage reduction limit will be released on Thursday, containing all the details.

Gulyás talked about how Russia made a bad decision when it attacked Ukraine and how Europe gave the wrong answers to this move. Because these constraints should not be extended to energy. Together, the two skyrocketed energy prices. (…) Everyone has to face this,” the minister said, adding that the government is providing an escape route where possible, including tomorrow [csütörtöki] The notification will also reflect this.

According to the minister, anyone who saw energy prices going so wild before the election was lucky.

In response to a question from Gulyas, he said he doesn’t know how much his utilities will increase, but he thinks he can pay them.