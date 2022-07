In the style of old newsreels, they spread false information about inflation.

Previous government’s video on inflation means a We compared it to the Rakosi-era campaignThe most recent ones seem to go back to an earlier era: the Harty era.

A black-and-white format reminiscent of newsreels of the 1930s and 40s, with text written next to a couple of blurry images of war and monetary calculations, claiming inflation was due to war. Viktor Orban prefers peace. The only thing missing is the usual cheesy and bouncy movie news talking style.

It is true that Russia attacked Ukraine, at least they say and describe:









Despite what the video suggests, inflation was not only caused by the war started by the Russians, but the government’s economic policy also contributed greatly. We talked about this last time In the cabin And former Central Bank Governor Giorgi Sureni also spoke about it.