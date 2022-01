It was a special Christmas surprise for customers of the British subsidiary of Spain’s Banco Santander: on December 25, a total of £ 130 million was mistakenly transferred to two thousand retail and corporate accounts, he wrote. CNN. The financial institution said that this unusual error was due to a technical error.

While this amount may seem large, it is far from the $ 894 million (or nearly $ 291 billion) that Citibank brought in when it transferred it to Revlon’s debtors in 2020. The bank wanted to send $ 8 million, but the recipients were only willing to repay $ 390 million. Citibank sued for the remaining half billion, but it failed.

(Our cover description!)