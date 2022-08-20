Easton Oliverson: Little League World Series player has swelling that limits his vision

Doctors told the parents that the swelling in the face of 12-year-old Easton “Tank Oliverson” had increased, According to the Instagram account Prepare to provide updates on his recovery.

“The swelling in his face increased, and the doctors told his parents that it was only going to get worse,” the post read. “This has limited Easton’s ability to see, creating a unique challenge for him. While we’ve seen countless miracles in Easton’s journey (and still are), he still faces challenging moments like today.”

“Through it all, he still makes sure to tell everyone he talks to that he loves them. Instead of complaining, he chose to express his love. That really is the kind of child Easton is, and that’s why we know he’s coming out of this with great strength. Please keep praying. For our mate. We love you all!!”

The publication also stated that Oliverson, who was dressed in his mountainous outfit, was able to watch Friday’s game between his team and Tennessee’s Nolensville Little League from his hospital room.

“This was a very emotional evening for him,” the post read. Oliverson suffered a skull fracture after falling from a bunk bed in the players’ dorm in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, early Monday morning. His team, the Snow Canyon Little League of Utah, got a trip to Williamsport after winning a regional championship in California. The young athlete was airlifted to a children’s hospital in critical condition. His father He told CNN he was “fighting for his life,” With doctors saying he was only 30 minutes away from death. He underwent surgery and was placed in a medical coma. In the days that followed, Oliverson made remarkable strides toward recovery, as documented on his “miraclesfortank” Instagram account. By Wednesday, he was no longer sedated, and on Thursday, he was out of the ICU and was able to feed himself. See also Mavericks' Jalen Bronson sent to the locker room after a controversial injury from Jazz's Royce O'Neill The Little Leaguer has received an outpouring of support from all over the country. On Saturday, Kevin Cash, manager of the Tampa Bay Rays baseball team, sent an honest message to Oliverson. “We’ve been keeping up with your progress and just wanted to let you know that you have fans you’ve never met in Florida, who really root for you,” Cash said in an Instagram video posted to miraclesfortank. “I remember how excited I was to have the chance to play in the Little League World Series. There’s something about baseball that brings people together. It’s like an extended family.” “We’re here for each other to celebrate victories and encourage each other through tough times. Tank, sending you positive thoughts and good wishes for you and the Snow Canyon Little League… Let’s do it for Tank.” The publication thanked Radiology for the message. “Thank you to raysbaseball for sending this heartfelt message. Support means the world and more to Easton and his family!”

CNN’s Jason Hanna, Jason Carroll, and Caroline Song contributed to this report.