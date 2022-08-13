Eagles vs.Jets score: live updates, tv channel, live stream, pre-season opener stats

Philadelphia – The Philadelphia Eagles and New York Jets kick off pre-season tonight at Lincoln Financial Stadium, a rare pre-season opening meeting for both teams (Philadelphia and New York usually play each other in the last game of preseason).

For the Eagles (+1 via Caesars Sportsbook), beginners are expected to play a series or two on Friday night. Zach Wilson is expected to start with the Jets as the team’s first offense and the defense is also expected to play a series or two. Robert Saleh, the Jets coach, said he would withdraw the primary attack after a good first streak. Joe Flacco will take over after Wilson, followed by Mike White.

Gardner Minchiu, who struggled in training camp, will replace Galen Hurts. Red Sennett will likely follow him as he battles undecided debutante Carson Strong for a spot on the roster, even though Sennett has built a huge gaping hole in that spot.

Lots of 2nd and 3rd team players will be taking a look at the opening game, so stay tuned here all the time!

how to watch

Date: Friday August 12 | time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern time

Site: Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)

Television: Check out local listings (stream on fuboTV, try it for free)

Follow: CBS Sports . app