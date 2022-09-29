Each weekly horoscope for each zodiac sign from 3 to 9 October 2022

Each weekly zodiac sign is here, and during the period October 3-9, 2022 we will be seeing some fierce moves happening; Some of us will be busy fulfilling the needs of others, while many of us will make time to work things out on our minds.

We feel the space opening thanks to the direct motion of Mercury and Pluto, and this fracture is well deserved and necessary for our progress.

dominate our week Mercury transitAll this will make us work harder and process faster. The one thing that will stand out about Mercury’s energy is that no matter what’s on our agenda, we can finally see it clearly, from start to finish.

This is something that has been kept away from us since the beginning Mercury retrograde In early September. Now, we’re back on track again, and our intelligence is in order.

It seems that all roads lead to the end of the week Moon in Arieswhich will affect us all in a very powerful and positive way.

We needed the explosion of this Aries strength to direct us into reality, and there is none of us who wouldn’t take advantage of this huge strength while they were here.

This week brings us a feeling of closure, as well as hope for new and interesting beginnings, in work and in love.

The weekly horoscopes for each zodiac sign for the period from October 3 to 9, 2022 are as follows:

Aries

(March 21 – April 19)

This week brings you a new perspective, Aries. Looks like you’re about to get one of those “ha!” Moments and it will come to you at the right moment.

All roads lead to success for you this week, however, this success will be hard.

This “new” perspective won’t come easy, but it will do the trick for you, and it will help you realize that without pain, there would be no pleasure. In other words, you need to go through darkness in order to reach the light.

the Bull

(April 20 – May 20)

You’re one hundred percent dedicated to your cause this week, Taurus, and this is one of those weeks where you put your mind to something… it gets done.

You are in a serious stage, and you can produce and create whatever you want. You know it takes hard work and you have fully realized this fact; Good hard work makes you feel strong and capable. You don’t shirk responsibilities this week, in fact, you take on a lot and get it all done right away.

Twins

(May 21 – June 20)

This week puts you in a position that brings out the best in you. You may have declined at first, because this “situation” doesn’t automatically spell your name, but once you’re involved, you’ll find that this is a really new experience for you and tends to bring out the best in you.

Expect good friendships to blossom this week as well as your affectionate side. You’re kind to strangers this week, and you might end up with Save someone’s life.

cancer

(June 21 – July 22)

This is probably going to be a huge week for you, Cancer has finally arrived as far as you’ve been waiting to hear.

What’s even better is that it’s not just here, it’s good, and you didn’t expect things to go in such a positive way, however, that seems to be where this is going.

This is also a week when new thinking begins; I’ve had your good news and now you can go any way you want. If you decide to improve the situation, now you will be able to, thanks to the good news that you will receive.

Leo

(July 23 – August 22)

If there’s one thing I’m not ready for this week, it’s hostility and aggression. I’ve been pretty much involved in a selfish activity, and all I really got out of it was feeling isolated.

This week I took a step back so that I could feel at peace and easy on something…maybe it’s innocent. This is what you yearn for: childish wonders and fun call.

You are tired of being the ruthless lion who is always in trouble; I put this week aside so others could shine.

Virgo

(23 August – 22 September)

You love to convince yourself that you are okay with everything as it is, however, this week will give you a chance to make everything else in your life seem pale in comparison.

You won’t be sure what to do about this opportunity, and you may just let it pass you by. This week you’ve stuck to all the simple things you’ve come to love and trust, and while this new opportunity promises more and more, you may not trust it enough to seize it… and that might be good, too.

Balance

(September 23 – October 22)

This week you received news that does not satisfy you. It’s not tragic and you won’t lose money because of it, but it’s not what you want to hear, and that’s what will rule your week.

What really burns you the most about this news is that it’s one hundred percent true, and it indicates something about you that isn’t exactly good. In other words, you deserve what is coming to you this week, Libra, because you have created the situation you are in right now.

The scorpion

(October 23 – November 21)

This week does not stand out in any other way other than that it is peaceful and friendly. You will meet someone this week who will make you happy; It’s not a big deal, but it feels good for you.

You love knowing that there are constants in your life, and that some people never fade away. will spend quality time With a good old friend this week, the time you spend with them will be fun, interesting and thoughtful. “It was a good time by everyone.”

Sagittarius

(November 22 – December 21)

Be prepared to tell someone you know that they can’t do what they want to do this week. For this to be realistic, you will probably have to either be a parent or partner, as you feel it is important enough for you to interfere in someone else’s affairs.

You feel the need to tell this person what to do, and there’s a good chance you’re right in doing so. You can help this person, and even if he initially resists your guidance, he will eventually come to see that you are, really, right.

Capricorn

(December 22 – Jan 19)

You will feel a bit isolated in your thoughts this week, Capricorn, as if you don’t feel free enough to make the moves you really want. But, you are smartAnd if you are required to back off, you will use that time to your advantage.

You are not someone who lets things slip by; You are thinking about things and ruminating, and during this week, you will be spending more time in your head, planning and reframing things in your favor. It’s okay to spend some time alone this week because your alone time is key here.

Aquarius

(20 January – 18 February)

You might feel a little let down this week, as it seems like no one wants to play with you anymore. That’s because it’s game over, Aquarius, and that basically means you were involved in something that really took your time…in all the right ways.

You weren’t expecting how you’d feel when it was over, and now that it’s over, you don’t know what to do with yourself. you have great, positive energy And you don’t know what to do with it, and you may end up frustrated…for a while.

Pisces

(February 19 – March 20)

You’re on a mission this week, Pisces, and you’ll get it done by hook or crook. This is your position now. You don’t wait for other people’s help, you don’t wait for permission.

You are one hundred percent in everything you do, and you strongly feel the need to complete this. Keep in mind that this does not affect your personality, because you are still kind, compassionate and loving as always. You are just a person on a mission, and you will make it work.

