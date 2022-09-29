September 29, 2022

Each weekly horoscope for each zodiac sign from 3 to 9 October 2022

Each weekly zodiac sign is here, and during the period October 3-9, 2022 we will be seeing some fierce moves happening; Some of us will be busy fulfilling the needs of others, while many of us will make time to work things out on our minds.

We feel the space opening thanks to the direct motion of Mercury and Pluto, and this fracture is well deserved and necessary for our progress.

dominate our week Mercury transitAll this will make us work harder and process faster. The one thing that will stand out about Mercury’s energy is that no matter what’s on our agenda, we can finally see it clearly, from start to finish.

This is something that has been kept away from us since the beginning Mercury retrograde In early September. Now, we’re back on track again, and our intelligence is in order.

It seems that all roads lead to the end of the week Moon in Arieswhich will affect us all in a very powerful and positive way.

We needed the explosion of this Aries strength to direct us into reality, and there is none of us who wouldn’t take advantage of this huge strength while they were here.

