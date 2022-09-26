E3 will return to the Los Angeles Convention Center in June

picture : ESA

In spite of Cancellations From previous and general years suspicion About its future, the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) just announced that the E3 Game Show will return to the Los Angeles Convention Center as a live event next year. So, if you’ve ever wanted to brave throngs of sweaty gamers to get a glimpse of upcoming releases, you’ll finally be able to do so.

The show will take place from 13-16 June. Digital events will also take place from June 11 through the end of the conference. E3 2023 will kick off with just many press and industry days, after which it will open the doors for fans looking to have a great time trying out the latest games. Conference participants will gather from June 13-15, while June 15-16 are “Player Days” for the masses. This is similar to how Gamescom It works, and it should help relieve miserable crowd That has plagued E3 since it opened to the public. Although E3 has traditionally been an industry-facing event, its organizers are trying to make it more fan-friendly by having a dedicated theater, allowing them to meet with developers, and host content creators.

Reedpop – the same organizer behind PAX and New York Comic Con—Took the conference last yearAnd she has big plans for that. “Our vision is to reunite the industry by re-establishing traditional E3 week, bringing back that spark, and reclaiming E3’s role as a truly magical global showcase event for game creators and consumers,” said Vice President of Gaming Kyle Marsden-Kish.

Reedpop has experience managing consumer-facing events, but they may have been overly optimistic. Publishers Their show events have already been triggered For years now, much of the hype cycle has been fully or partly digital. Even structurally speaking, game announcements are released sporadically throughout the year rather than focusing on a single major annual event in June.

I’m sure E3 will be fine. I’m not sure I would call it “magical”. If you plan to go, just make sure to grab the latest coronavirus booster before then.