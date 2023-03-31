E3 Canceled for 2023 – The Hollywood Reporter

e 3

The second attempt to turn the Electronic Entertainment Expo back into a personal event came up short.

The video game industry’s annual trade event ReedPop has canceled its 2023 repeat, which was scheduled to take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center from June 13-16. This year’s event marked the first time he’s back in person since 2019. At A.J statement to the edgeReedPop’s global vice president of gaming, Kyle Marsden Kish, said the issue was about “resource allocation”.

“This was a difficult decision because of all the efforts we and our partners put into making this event happen, but we had to do what was right for the industry and what was right for E3. We appreciate and understand that interested companies will not have ready-to-run demos and that the challenges of resourcing It made being at E3 this summer an insurmountable hurdle,” Marsden Kish said. “For those of you who have committed to E3 2023, we regret that we cannot deliver the exposure you deserve and that you have come to expect from the event experiences at ReedPop.”

In an email to members of the Entertainment Software Association sent Thursday, he got it IGN Confirmed to the outlet by two sources close to the organization, the 2023 edition of E3 “simply hasn’t garnered the sustained interest needed to execute it in a way that showcases the size, strength, and influence of our industry.”

In the months leading up to the cancellation announcement, major gaming companies such as Nintendo, Microsoft and Ubisoft confirmed that they were not participating in the event. And in February, after Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot suggested on an earnings call that E3 might not happen this year, ReedPop president Lance Fensterman Tell the edge The show was still “full speed into the future” with approved exhibitors.

E3 was first canceled in 2020 amid the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, with a virtual edition taking place in 2021 before an in-person return planned for 2022. But that edition was canceled both as an in-person and virtual event. E3 has attracted up to 65,000 attendees and more than 200 exhibitors in previous editions.