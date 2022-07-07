E3 2023 to return to Los Angeles after a three-year hiatus

The game is back for e 3.

After a three-year absence, E3 – historically the biggest conference in the gaming industry – is scheduled to return to the Los Angeles Convention Center in the second week of June 2023.

The Entertainment Software Association, the trade group that runs the conference, also announced a partnership to produce E3 2023 with ReedPop, the events production company behind PAX, New York Comic Con, Star Wars Celebration, and others.

after, after Agreement canceled in 2020 Due to COVID, the European Space Agency (ESA) will hold a fully virtual E3 2021 from June 12-15, 2021. This year’s conference has been completely cancelled: After canceling an in-person Los Angeles event due to ongoing concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, the European Space Agency said it will not host a virtual show in 2022 and will focus on “delivering a renewed physical and digital E3 experience next summer.”

E3 2023 will welcome publishers, developers, journalists, content creators, manufacturers, buyers and licensors. In addition, the event will feature digital display interfaces and personal components for consumers. Announcing E3’s return to Los Angeles, the European Space Agency announced next year’s event as “a week of giant AAA tournaments, earth-shaking world premieres and exclusive access to the future of video games.”

“We are thrilled to bring back E3 as a personal event with ReedPop, the world’s leading producer of pop culture events,” said Stanley-Pierre-Louis, President and CEO of the European Space Agency, in a statement. “The past three years have confirmed that E3 connects our industry like no other.”

The European Space Agency has not announced specific dates for E3 2023. Media registration will begin in late 2022. The organization said approved exhibitors, hotel and travel guides, event schedules and other details will be shared in the coming months.

In 2019, the last time E3 was held in person, the conference drew 66,100 people, according to the European Space Agency.

A few years ago, ReedPop made an official offer to the European Space Agency to take over the E3 mission, diverse Previously mentionedbut this never happened.