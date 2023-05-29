Dylan Mulvaney steps out to grab a bikini top before heading to her laser hair removal

Dylan Mulvaney was pictured running errands in LA on Saturday

She got her $800 bikini top from Prada and pink dress from a local dry cleaner before heading to the Beverly Hills salon for laser hair removal.

Transgender TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney has been seen outside in Los Angeles in a rare public appearance as she has kept a low profile since her disastrous ad campaign with Bud Light.

In photos obtained exclusively by DailyMail.com, the 26-year-old was seen leaving her apartment in a white T-shirt with white jeans, sunglasses and a face mask on Saturday, picking up her $800 bikini top from Prada and pink dress from a local dry cleaner.

She later heads to a salon in Beverly Hills where she undergoes laser hair removal before speeding away.

Mulvaney’s public outing comes after Anheuser Busch, Bud Light’s parent company, has lost nearly $16 billion in market value since the campaign began on April 1.

Despite this, its competitors amassed $3.2 billion in market value before Memorial Day weekend — a time often celebrated with outdoor barbecues and alcohol.

Mulvaney admitted in a subsequent TikTok video that she walked away from the salon where she was going to have laser hair removal.

Mulvaney has earned an estimated fortune of $1.5 million because she gained a huge following on TikTok, where she documented her transition to a transgender female.

Mulvaney was spotted flaunting a Prada bikini that retails for $800

She’s held brand ambassador roles for major brands like Charlotte Tilbury, MAC Cosmetics, Alta, and Kate Spade, but she’s only become more famous since she posted a video of herself dressed as Audrey Hepburn from Breakfast at Tiffany’s while sipping from a can of Pod Lite with her face on. they.

Mulvaney said in the video that she and the brewer are partnering on a campaign to support her first full year as a transgender female — but Anheuser Busch executives have since denied any partnership after originally saying it was the brainchild of an outdoor advertising agency.

It’s still not clear if Mulvaney made any money from the video, but on Saturday she appeared to flaunt her wealth, sporting a Prada bikini that sold for $800.

Fortune doesn’t seem to have taken the same hit as the brand it partnered with.

Mulvaney left her West Hollywood apartment with an unknown man following in tow

She then returns to her white SUV to undergo a laser hair removal treatment, in which the laser emits light that is absorbed by the pigment. The light energy is converted into heat, which damages the hair follicle to prevent any future hair growth.

These treatments cost an estimated $250 for a full facial hair removal, plus $300 for a leg hair removal and $50 for an underarm treatment.

It was not clear what kind of treatment Mulvaney had scheduled on Saturday.

But then she posted a video on TikTok saying she left the salon because she was tired of the paparazzi following her around.

She described how she got back into her car and drove the full “Fast and Furious” car through the back roads of Beverly Hills and “felt like Liam Neeson” trying to outrun the paparazzi.

“Now I think he might be a drag racing junkie, and he’s not the RuPaul type,” she jokes from inside her SUV.

Meanwhile, Anheuser-Busch continues to struggle with backlash for its partnership with Mulvaney, losing $15.7 billion in market value.

Bud Light sales are down more than 23 percent as of the week ended May 6, according to JPMorgan beverage analyst Jared Dinges.

He said the bank expects a volume decline of between 12 and 13 percent over the course of a year in the United States.

“We believe there is a subset of American consumers who will not drink Bud Lite for the foreseeable future,” the analysts said Tuesday.

He added: “Shares have underperformed their EU peers by 15% since the beginning of April.

“We believe this is due to uncertainty in the US, where investor focus has shifted squarely to the potential impact from the Bud Light controversy.”

The expected decline in earnings before interest and taxes will be followed by a 12 percent drop in volume and a 10 percent drop in sales.

In the company’s latest attempts to deal with the backlash, Anheuser-Busch has notified wholesalers that it will Buy back unsold cases of Bud Light that are past their expiration date.

Experts also warn that there is a risk of a shortage of competing beers due to high demand.

“The entire industry is in shock,” Beer Business Daily editor Harry Schuhmacher told Fox News Digital.

He claims that the newfound demand for non-Anheuser-Bush-owned beers could have a trickle-down effect on the industry.

He said: ‘Even Bud’s competitors don’t really dance on the grave because they know it could have happened to them.

You can’t just flip a switch and make beer. As you know, beer is fermented. It takes, you know, at least two weeks.

“So, they haven’t had major supply issues yet, but we’re getting close to Memorial Day and we’ll likely see some supply shortages there.”

Schumacher even claimed that Molson Coors might not be able to give Americans enough beer to get through Memorial Day weekend.

Budweiser is giving away its beer for free with new promotions after a backlash from Dylan Mulvaney wiped nearly $16 billion off parent company Anheuser-Busch’s market value.

In its latest endeavor to get back in the good graces of customers, Bud Light has unveiled a new promotion called Discount Online USA Budweiser Family Memorial Day Rebate.

The rebate promises an amount “equivalent to the purchase price of one of a 15-pack or larger, up to $15” of Bud Light, Budweiser, Budweiser Select, or Budweiser Select 55 paid with an Anheuser-Busch Digital Prepaid Mastercard.

Based on recent prices, this will see free cans of beer being offered.

Meanwhile, some local retailers were offering 15 or more packages of these Budweiser products for less than $15 — making the products free after rebate — barring tax and government restrictions.

The discount will be paid via a prepaid digital card, according to the Bud Light website.