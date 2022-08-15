Dwayne Johnson reveals his desire to separate “Black Adam” from “Shazam”!

Dwayne Johnson He’s baffled by comic nerds after they suggested it would be a mistake to include his DC character alongside another hero in the same movie…without getting his own movie first.

rock revealed to Vanity Fair He did some lobbying with WB to make sure “Black Adam” would be his standalone movie before any possible mixing with “Shazam!” – Separate character you played with Zachary Leviwhich Adam actually encounters in the source material.

VF wrote that Black Adam, performed by Dwayne, was already slated to be in the first “Shazam!” The movie is set in 2019, as it was initially written in the script as The Big Bad vs. Levi.

Says The Rock when he saw this, even though he was first contacted for the project… He expressed his reservations – echoing, “When the first draft of the movie came to us, it was a mixture of Black Adam and Shazam: two original stories in one movie” .

He adds, “Now that was the point — so it wasn’t a complete surprise. But when I read that, I knew in my gut, ‘We can’t make this movie like this.'” We’re going to do “Black Adam” an incredible mischief. It was nice for the two original Shazam stories to come together in one movie, but not so good for Black Adam.” Dwayne made a few calls, and worked his way up. See also Queen Latifa dazzles at Power of Women 2022 Red Carpet - Footwear News

The DJ doesn’t explain why he thinks it would be a mischief… and that’s where DC fans start. In their eyes, it makes perfect sense to introduce Black Adam in “Shazam!” Movie – even from the start – watching how a bachelor’s degree is literally a known enemy.

That’s not what “Shazam!” Movies so far… In both the upcoming OG/sequel, there are other villains that Shazam fights against, even though Black Adam is provoked. In the end, they will cross paths… but critics I think it’s strange that Dwayne insisted on taking a walk to start things off. Honestly, some Carly Simon song comes to mind because of this.

The argument… might show Rock’s ego by admitting that he wanted the character to be bigger than WB, perhaps, at first – especially if he was going to play him.

In Dwayne’s defense… all he did was tweet what he thought was the best, and Warner apparently thought that was the right way to go – seeing how they actually pivoted and flicked my entire “Black Adam” vocal as the DJ suggested, who will later release this The autumn. And besides, it’s all heading towards a great mix anyway… So who cares?