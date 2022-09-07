Dwayne Johnson praises whale to Brendan Fraser, recalls their shared mummy history

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson joined 2022 Venice International Film Festival Audience In celebration of the introduction of Brendan Fraser “The Whale” Twitter A letter of support and appreciation for the representative.

The message was about a video clip that showed Fraser getting a standing ovation for his performance in the upcoming movie, The Whale. The movie and its performance He was so well received that Fraser tried to leave the stage but couldn’t because the crowd’s applause made him stay .

“Man, it makes me so happy to see such a beautiful applause of Brendan. He supported me into entering the Mummy Returns franchise in my first ever role, which kicked off my Hollywood career,” Johnson tweeted. “All my brother is rooting for success and congratulations to my comrade Darren Aronofsky.”

Johnson and Fraser first worked together during this The mummy movie series where he played Matthews in his first on-screen role, Hollywood in The Mummy Returns. After that, the series expanded and led to Johnson getting a lead role in The episodic and previous adventure, The Scorpion King, where he played the same character.

Fraser The Whale has been praised on all levels since its debut, particularly for Fraser’s performance, in which Fraser plays a 600-pound man struggling to reconnect with his estranged daughter.

a standing ovation for #Whale So excited, Brendan Fraser tried to leave the stage but the audience’s applause made him stay. # Venezia 79 pic.twitter.com/ZZ0vbFX7Rl – Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) 4 September 2022

Famed to tears by standing ovation, Fraser is best known for playing action-oriented comedies, often staying away from emotional dramas. The Whale, based on a play by playwright Samuel D. Hunter, marks Fraser’s return to mainstream cinema and one of the first dramas he’s worked on in a while.

Given the critical acclaim for The Whale and Fraser’s performance, it wouldn’t be surprising if we saw more of him in future films. He’s already set to star next to him Leonardo DiCaprio in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon.

As for Johnson, he’s working hard to promote his DC debut as Theo Adam in the soon-to-be-released Black Adam. For more on that and DC, stick with IGN!

