Dustin Johnson resigns from the PGA Tour to play in the competing LIV Series

London – Dustin Johnson On Tuesday, he said he joined several other golfers and quit the PGA Tour immediately, and plans to only play LIV Golf events and major tournaments in the future.

Johnson, who has been a member of the PGA Tour since 2008, made the announcement at the opening press conference for the first LIV Golf event at Centurion Golf Club. Johnson said he had thought carefully about the decision over the past six months and felt it was the right one.

“For now, I quit my tour membership and will play [LIV] “For now, that’s the plan,” Johnson said.

In February, Johnson released a statement through PGA Tour Communications saying he was fully committed to the tour, but eventually changed his mind.

“At the time, I was committed to playing the PGA Tour,” Johnson said. “I am so grateful for the PGA Tour and everything that has been done for me. You have done so well over the past 15 years. But this is something that has been the best for me and my family. It is something exciting and something new.”

Johnson said he fully expects to be able to play in the major tournaments, including next week’s US Open in Brooklyn, Massachusetts. The USGA has shown no indication that it will attempt to ban players who have joined the LIV Golf Tour from its tournaments. Johnson has a 10-year exemption at the US Open due to his win in 2017, and his 2020 Masters win earned him a five-year exemption from the Open and PGA Championship through 2026.

“I can’t answer for the big companies, but I hope they’ll let us play,” Johnson said. “Obviously I’m exempt from major tournaments, so I plan to play unless I hear otherwise.”

Johnson’s 24 PGA Tour wins are the fourth most active player, lagging tiger woodAnd the Phil Mickelson And the Vijay Singh. He earned $74.2 million during that period.

Johnson’s decision – which follows similar decisions before Kevin NaAnd the Sergio GarciaBrandon Grace and Charles Schwarzl – Likely making him ineligible for the Ryder Cups in the future, as players must be members of the US PGA to be considered. PGA Tour members are granted automatic membership in the US PGA. Johnson said he weighed that in his decision, too.

“Obviously all things are subject to change,” Johnson said. “Hopefully at some point it will change and I’ll be able to participate. If it doesn’t, well, that was another thing I had to think long and hard about. In the end I decided to go into this and play here.”

“The Ryder Cup is unbelievable and something that definitely meant a lot to me. I am proud to say that I represented my country and I hope to get a chance to do it again. But I don’t set the rules.”