During the recent Taiwan crisis, American forces outnumbered China’s army. not now.

Three French-made Mirage 2000 fighter jets taxi on a runway in front of the hangar at Hsinchu Air Base on August 5, 2022. China has conducted its largest-ever military exercise encircling Taiwan despite condemnation from the United States, Japan and the European Union.

The last time Tensions escalate between Beijing and Washington Over Taiwan, the US Navy sent warships through the Taiwan Strait and there was nothing China could do about it.

Those days are gone.

The Chinese army has I underwent a transformation Since the mid-nineties when a crisis It erupted due to the visit of the President of Taiwan to the United States, which provoked an angry reaction from Beijing.

“It’s a very different situation now,” said Michelle Flournoy, the former undersecretary of defense for policy in the Obama administration. “It is a contested environment that is much more deadly for our forces.”

Chinese President Xi Jinping, unlike his predecessors, now has serious military power at his disposal, including ship-killing missiles, a massive naval force and an increasingly capable air force. This new military force is changing the strategic calculus of the United States and Taiwan, former officials and experts say, raising potential risks of conflict or miscalculation.

During the 1995-1996 crisis, in an echo of current tensions, China conducted live-fire military exercises, issued stern warnings to Taipei and launched missiles into waters near Taiwan.

But the US military responded with the largest show of force since the Vietnam War, sending a group of warships to the region, including two groups of aircraft carriers. The aircraft carrier Nimitz and other warships sailed through the narrow waterway separating China and Taiwan, bringing the idea of ​​American military dominance home.

Then-Secretary of Defense William Perry said, “Beijing should know that the strongest military power in the Western Pacific is the United States.”

At the time, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) was a low-tech, slow-moving force that was no match for the US Army, with a lackluster sea and air force that was unable to venture far from the Chinese coast, the former and present United States. Officials said.

“They realized they were vulnerable, that Americans could sail aircraft carriers right in their face, and there was nothing they could do about it,” said Matthew Kronig, who served as the intelligence and defense chief for Bush, Obama and Trump. departments.

The Chinese, surprised by the US military’s high-tech offering in the first Gulf War, “goed to school the American war style” and launched a concerted effort to invest in their military—above all—to bolster their position in the Taiwan Strait, Kroenig said.

Beijing drew a number of lessons from the 1995-1996 crisis, concluding that it needed satellite surveillance and other intelligence to spot adversaries on the horizon, and “blue water” naval and air forces capable of navigating and flying across the western Pacific, according to David Finkelstein, Director of Security Affairs for China and the Indo-Pacific at CNA, an independent research institute.

“The PLA Navy has made remarkable progress since 1995 and 1996,” Finkelstein said. “It is really amazing how quickly the PLA Navy was built up. And of course in 95 and ’96, the PLA Air Force never flew over water.” . A retired US Army officer.

General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff China’s dramatic rise as a military power as a strategic earthquake.

“We are witnessing, in my view, one of the largest shifts in global geostrategic power that the world has seen,” Milley said last year.