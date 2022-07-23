Dungeons and Dragons, I’m Groot

Chris Pine.

Photo: Paramount Pictures / YouTube

San Diego Comic Con It falls to us, which for those of us who can’t attend means one thing: Trailer Attack for things to come. This year’s conference has expanded the universe appears like tales of the walking dead, Dragon HouseAnd the And the The Lord of the Rings: The Power of the Ring! It has studios with cool stuff like Warner Bros. with Shazam! wrath of the gods And the marvel With, you know, Marvel Things! I got Keanu Reeves comic book series BRZRKRwhich Netflix is ​​developing into a live action movie, and hopefully it will be updated Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Keep watching this post for any trailer coming through the SDCC from July 21 to July 24.

Perhaps John Wick will one day have a nice, relaxing vacation, but that day is not today. .’s new humor John Wick 4 Pretty much what you’d expect from an action-packed franchise about a former killer: There’s guns, knives, nunchucks, shattered glass, and Keanu Reeves punching a pole over and over again. “Have you thought where this ends up?” Someone asks Reeves. naturally, we You already know the answer… John Wick 5.

The walking dead Spinoff Coming to AMC and AMC+ August 14 american horror storiesTales of the walking dead An anthology of the world we already know and love (?) from 11 seasons of TWD and 7 of Fear of walking dead. This full trailer, which premiered at Comic-Con on Friday afternoon, features Terry Crews, Parker Posey, Olivia Munn, Anthony Edwards, and Jillian Bell.

I grew up I grew up. Groot. Five original Groot shorts. I grew up Twilight Zone Parody. I’m Groot, I’m Groot Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper reprise their voice roles. I grew up Groots August 10 on Disney+. I grew up.

Stephen Colbert drove lotter Panel after conducting a hearing immediately after the January 6 hearing Late show. Only Tolkien could make Colbert mess up his sleep schedule. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power It is based on an appendix to the story we all know and love, and explains the circumstances surrounding the formation of the pottery rings as well as how the half-dwarf, half-human city of Nimenor fell into discord and eventually slid into the ocean. Basically, it’s “Capitol riots, but make it Orcish.”

In what is already Weird things Children’ Favorite movie of 2023, D&D Live! It stars Chris Pine, Reggie Jane Page, and Michelle Rodriguez as an awesome squad of villainous heroes who need to save the world (after they screw it up). There is great imagination, high comedy, and high emotion in this trailer. Plus Chris Pine has been playing the lute for awhile, if that’s your thing.

Five years after the series ended, MTV’s Teen Wolf is back With the first teaser for Teen Wolf: The Movie. At its premiere on Paramount+, the film brings together a lot of the main cast (until the character returns from the dead at the end of the clip) with the exception of superstar Dylan O’Brien and Arden Cho.

If you like the quote, “I’m going to steal the Declaration of Independence,” Disney+ has the perfect teaser for you. In the trailer that reminds us to start analyzing what one dollar bills look like again, National Treasure: The Edge of History Lizette introduces Oliveira as the series’ new star, replacing Nicolas Cage as an adventurer seeking to recover his family’s treasure. She’s joined by Catherine Zeta-Jones, who plays a badass billionaire and treasure hunter named Billy, and Justin Bartha, who reprises his role as computer expert/professor Riley Ball.

Hey, what’s going on here? He-Man and friends gather to fight the return of Skeletor as they also try to save Krass from turning completely to the dark side.

Do you like cute things? Do you like cool superheroes? Do you love the insanely stacked cast including Alfre Woodard, Sacher Zamata, Laurence Fishburne, and Craig Robinson? Then maybe you should check out this clip Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur. Set before Moon Girl is officially Moon Girl, it prominently features the Devil Dinosaur. Even if you don’t want to watch it, you can still recommend it to your niece.

In very different news about superheroes, the upcoming video game Gotham Knights She just revealed a trailer for her character for Batgirl, one of the main characters in the game. Gotham Knights The movie is set in Gotham City just after Batman’s death, which means that Batgirl and her team (think Robin, Nightwing, and Red Judd) have a huge increase in kicker responsibilities.