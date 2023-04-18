[DUNE] The legendary “Illusion” school of magic emerges from the mist

A new legend coming from the Mists of Illusion!

New “Chimera” user manual

Chimera the Flying Mythical Beast was a card used by Yami Yugi during Battle City. In the anime, when destroyed, he can summon GY’s “Berfomet” or “Gazlle the King of Mythical Beasts” which helped Yugi in many pinches.

This theme introduces the new Illusionist (幻想魔族) genre, which in video games is translated as Illusionist or Dream. The term originally comes from the manga as the magic type used by Pegasus J. Crawford for Illusionist Faceless Mage and Relinquished. It has generally been used to cover Mythical Beasts, Reality Warpers, and even Hypnosis and Illusions.

DUNE-JP003 Gensou no Oh Gazelle (Ghazal King of Legendary Claws)

Level 4 Earth Beast Impact

ATK 1500

DEF1200

You can only use effects (1) and (2) to name this card once per turn.

(1) If this card is Normal or Special: You can add 1 Level 5 Evil monster or 1 “Chimera Fusion” from your deck to your hand.

(2) If this card is sent to GY as a Fusion Summoning Material: You can add 1 Dummy Monster from your deck to your hand.



DUNE-JP004 Taiyoku no Baphomet (Baphomet the Great Wings/Perfumite the Great Wings)

Dark Level 5 Vicious Beast Effect

ATK 1400

DEF1800

You can only use effects (1) and (2) to name this card once per turn.

(1) If this card is Normal or Special: You can add a Level 4 monster and/or 1 “Chimera Fusion” monster from your deck to the hand, nor can you add Special Summoning monsters from the Extra Deck for the rest of this turn, except for Fusion monsters.

(2) If this card is sent to GY as a Fusion Summoning Material: You can target 1 Dummy monster in your GY; special summon.

DUNE-JP005 Cornfield Cottle

Level 4 Wind Illusion Beast effect

ATK500

DEF1700

You can only use effect (1) (3) of this card’s name once per turn.

(1) You may discard this card; Add a monster that mentions “Chimera Fusion” from your deck to your hand, except for “Cornfield Coatl”.

(2) Monsters cannot be destroyed by battles involving this card.

(3) When your opponent activates a card or effect that targets card(s) you control and control “Chimera the Flying Mythical Beast”: You can banish that card from your field or GY; You cancel this effect, and if you do, destroy that card.

DUNE-JP006 Mirror Sword Knight

Level 4 Light Deception effect monster

ATK 1900

DEF300

You can only use effects (1) and (3) to name this card once per turn.

(1) (Quick Effect): You can honor this card; Special Summon 1 monster that mentions “Chimera Fusion” from your deck, except for “Mirror Sword Knight”.

(2) Monsters cannot be destroyed by battles involving this card.

(3) When your opponent activates a monster effect on the field and you control “Chimera the Flying Mythical Beast”: You can banish this card from your field or GY; negates this effect.

DUNE-JP034 Gensoumajuu Chimaera (Illusion Illusionary Magical Beast)

Level 8 DARK Illusionist Fusion Monster

ATK 3100

DEF2800

Materials: “Chimera The Flying Mythical Beast” + 1+ Deceptive Beasts

(1) This card’s name becomes “Chimera the Flying Mythical Beast” and it is dealt as a “Phantom Beast” card during play or in GY.

(2) This card can launch attacks on monsters during each phase of the battle, up to the number of Fusion Materials used to summon it.

(3) Monsters cannot be destroyed by battles involving this card.

(4) If this card fights an opponent’s monster, at the end of the damage step: You can change the opponent’s monster’s attack to 0, and also nullify its effects.

DUNE-JP033 Genjuuou Chimaera (Chimera the Phantom Beast King)

Level 6 Wind Beast Fusion Effect Monster

ATK 2100

DEF1800

Materials: 1 Beast Beast + 1 Evil Beast

You can only use effects (2) and (3) to name this card once per turn.

(1) This card’s name becomes “Chimera the Flying Mythical Beast” while in the field or in GY, but it is still treated as a “Phantom Beast” card.

(2) If this card is Fusion Summoned: You can activate this effect; During the end phase of this turn, send 1 random card from your opponent’s hand to GY.

(3) During your opponent’s turn (Quick Effect): You can banish this card from your GY, then target 1 monster, evil monster, or phantom monster in your GY; special summon.

DUNE-JP052 Chimera Fusion

Fast-acting spell card

You can only use effect (2) of this card’s name once per turn.

(1) During Main Phase: Fusion Summon 1 Fusion Monster from your bonus deck, using monsters from your hand or field as fusion materials, including a monster or an evil monster.

(2) During your main phase, if this card is in your GY and you have “Chimera the Flying Mythical Beast” on your field or in your GY: You can activate one of these effects;

● Add this card to your hand.

● Banish this card, and if you do, Special Summon 1 “Gazelle the King of Mythical Beasts” and 1 “Berfomet” from your deck and/or GY.