Dumb phones may be out of fashion on a global scale, but it’s a different story in the States

Companies such as HMD Global, the maker of Nokia phones, continue to sell millions of mobile devices similar to those used in the early 2000s. This includes what are known as “feature phones” – traditional flip or slide phones that have additional features such as GPS or a hotspot.

“I think you can see it with certain Gen Z groups — they’re tired of screens,” said Jose Briones, dumb phone influencer and moderator of the subreddit. “They don’t know what’s going on with mental health and they’re trying to make cuts.”

In the US, smartphone sales are up in 2022 for HMD Global, with tens of thousands sold each month. At the same time, HMD’s global feature phone sales are down, according to the company.

In 2022, nearly 80% of feature phone sales in 2022 will come from the Middle East, Africa and India, according to Counterpoint Research. But some see that number changing, as young adults in the US revert to quantum or simple phones.

“In North America, the market for mute phones is pretty loose,” Morehead said. “But I could see an increase of up to 5% in the next five years if nothing else, based on the public health concerns out there.”

Companies like Punkt and Light are catering to this trend, selling devices geared towards those who want to spend less time on their phones and social media. On YouTube, you will find a file A large number of influencers Promote these phones.

“What we’re trying to do with the Light is not to create a stupid phone, but to create a phone that’s more intentional — one that’s distinct and simple — and that’s not inherently anti-tech,” said Joe Hollier, one of the participants. Founder of Light. “But it’s about choosing how and when to use the aspects of technology that add to my quality of life.”

Watch the video for a look at dumb phones that might have a promising future in the US