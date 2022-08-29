August 29, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Duke volleyball player said Brigham United University officials failed to stop racial harassment during the match in a newly released statement.

Emet 32 mins ago 3 min read
Duke volleyball player said Brigham United University officials failed to stop racial harassment during the match in a newly released statement.

“Friday evening in our game against Brigham Young University my African American colleagues and I were targeted and racially harassed throughout the match,” Richardson wrote on Twitter. Insults and comments grew into threats that made us feel insecure.”

Richardson’s godmother, Lisa Pamplin, at first Tweet about the accident Saturday, accusing the school of allowing conduct without interference.

“My great daughter is the only black starter for the Dukes volleyball team. Playing yesterday, she was called a ***er every time she served,” Pamplin’s tweet wrote.

The incident led to an apology from BYU, as the school banned a fan and Duke changed locations for the team’s next match. It also caught the attention NBA star LeBron Jameswho tweeted: “We are brothers and sisters! We support it. This is not a sport.”

Richardson said both Brigham Young University officials and coaching staff were informed of the incident during the match, “but failed to take the necessary steps to stop the unacceptable behavior and create a safe environment.” Even after the incident was brought to their attention, Richardson said BYU officials “failed to adequately address the situation.”

The harassment led to Richardson and her teammates struggling to get past the game, rather than just being able to focus on their own playing, on Twitter.

“No athlete, regardless of race, should be subject to such hostile conditions,” Richardson tweeted.

Richardson also addressed comments that she or her teammates should have refused to continue playing.

“Although the harassment eventually affected me mentally, I refused to let it stop me from doing what I love to do and what I came to BYU to do; which is to play volleyball,” she wrote on Twitter. “I refused to allow these racist fanatics to feel any complacency at the thought that their comments ‘reached me’. So, I went ahead and completed the match.”

See also  Sources say Colin Kaepernick will train with the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday

Despite the incident, Richardson said she didn’t think this was a reflection of the BYU athletes. She praised their players for a great match and showed “nothing but respect and good sportsmanship both on and off the field.”

BYU Athletics has not confirmed the details of the incident but has announced that it has banned a fan from all sports stadiums and tweet apology.

“When a student sports fan or a fan comes to a BYU sports event, we expect them to be treated with love, respect and feel safe on campus. That is why BYU banned a fan identified by Duke during last night’s volleyball match from all BYU sports venues,” according to the statement.

“We sincerely apologize to Duke University and especially its student-athletes who competed last night for what they have been through,” the statement read.

The statement said the person in question was not a BYU student, despite sitting in the student section.

accident led Duke University to announce They were moving the location of their game on Saturday and their priority was the safety of student-athletes.

“They should always have the opportunity to compete in an inclusive anti-racist environment that promotes equality and fair play,” Duke’s statement read.

CNN’s Matt Foster contributed to this report.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Captain Brian Robinson Jr. is in stable condition after the shooting

9 hours ago Emet
4 min read

MLB Wild Card: JT Realmuto and Kyle Gibson lead the Phillies to a sixth straight win

17 hours ago Emet
3 min read

Why Michigan is starting different players for the first two games of the 2022 season

1 day ago Emet

You may have missed

1 min read

Energy crisis in Ukraine, disputes over Russian visas, an unchanged front line – our war news on Monday

8 mins ago Arzu
2 min read

India’s state-funded helmet promises ‘clean air’ in battle against winter smog

15 mins ago Izer
2 min read

Lil Nas X towers over the 2022 MTV VMAs red carpet

21 mins ago Muhammad
2 min read

Dinosaur skeleton found in Portugal’s backyard could be Europe’s biggest ever find: report

31 mins ago Izer