Ducati and Lamborghini teamed up on a $68,000 Streetfighter V4

That’s a lot of angry Italian metal. picture : Dokai

Usually, when you’re talking about brands within the same family doing collaborations and crossovers, it’s weak. When those brands happen to be Ducati and Lamborghini, they stop being lame and start looking great.

Enter the Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini. It’s a very limited version of the V4 S (which is indeed a bit of a patchet-nut type motorcycle) that takes a bunch of styling cues from Also Banana Lamborghini Huracan STO. It adds some spicier parts to the Streetfighter formula for something truly desirable and more.

Streetfighter V4 S is based on Panigale V4 S, meaning it packs a 200-hp 1,103 cc V4, Ohlins electronic suspension and enough safety electronics to prevent even the most demanding of racers from slamming into low Earth orbit. The Lamborghini version adds a new Akrapovic muffler, Lamborghini-like wheels and reworked body panels inspired by the extremely aggressive Huracan STO design.

The wheels even look like STO wheels. picture : ducati

The best part about the Streetfighter Special is that it comes from the factory with a dry clutch. If you’re not a fan of Ducati, you might be wondering why that’s great. Basically, it makes riding a bike on the street objectively worse, because he’s not happy about it It slips, but makes the craziest and disastrous sound. It’s like the devil’s own tambourine or Washing machine full of car accidents. It is glorious.

This isn’t the first time this nefarious duo of Italian high-performance car manufacturers have teamed up. It is definitely the coolest. Previous collaboration was on 1260 Lamborghini Diavelwhich was inspired by Sian.

Ducati will only make 630 models for the public, with another 63 models for existing Huracan STO owners that will match their vehicles. If you want one of these things, be prepared to pay exotic Italian prices for it. The “standard” Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini will sell for up to $68,000, and if you’re invited to buy one of the 63 specials, expect to pay $83,000.