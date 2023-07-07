Dua Lipa’s pink panties were seen in the middle of the stage, and thousands of videos were posted on the Internet

The Dua Lipa Fans got some big news earlier when it was announced that their favorite would also be in the semi-dressed 2023 film, the highly-anticipated Barbie, with the cream of the acting industry represented by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. Really just the tip of the iceberg. But as Dua Lipa fans gear up for the film, we’ve already got word that there are countries that are simply banned, so the singer won’t be seen in theaters there either.

Which country is this?

This is Vietnam, of course, the caricature that appears behind Barbie in the film and the ball is set in motion as it depicts several geographic points, and at one point there are dotted lines in the South China Sea that represent China’s territorial claims, but the wily Vietnamese have also taken notice, and they will be making a claim to the area anyway. So that’s the most interesting point of the movie, which is really divisive on the international stage.

Anyway, Dua Lipa plays an angelic Barbie in the film and one of the songs made for the film has her name attached to it and a music video has already been made for it. Dua Lipa is a big brand that can’t be missed these days, some brands have taken notice in recent years and recently it was announced that she will be the face of Porsche. and sheets A seven-figure deal Article about the deal between Porsche and Dua Lipa.

And here’s the video that took YouTube by storm: