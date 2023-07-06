Drina De Niro Says Birth Control Pills Killed Leandro De Niro’s Son Rodriguez

Actress Drina De Niro said that “fentanyl pills containing fentanyl” caused the death of her son, Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, who died Sunday at the age of 19.

Drina De Niro, daughter of two-time Academy Award winner Robert De Niro, responded to a question on Instagram about how her son died.

“Someone sold him fentanyl-coated pills that they knew were laced with laces and yet they still sell them to him, so for all these people who are still fucking around buying and selling this shit, my son is gone forever,” she said.

It was on a post where she thanked people “for the outpouring of love and support” and asked for privacy to grieve.

A New York Police Department spokesperson confirmed Monday People magazine An unresponsive man was found in a downtown apartment, and pronounced dead, on Sunday afternoon.

Drena De Niro announced the death of her son, with whom she appeared on “A Star Is Born,” in a touching Instagram post.

“My beautiful beautiful angel,” she wrote.

She said, “I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my stomach.” “You were the joy of my heart and everything that was pure and true in my life. I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you.”