May 2, 2022

Draymond who got fired has an NSFW salute to Steve in the tunnel after the win

The green – who was wearing sunglasses indoors – greeted his teammates in front of the visitors’ tunnel after an angry final minute that saw the absence of two free throws from Klay Thompson, ball-jumping and J-Morant’s lost runner to win it in the century. These greetings culminated steve currywho was swallowed up by Greene’s massive hug after Curry finished his nationally televised post-match interview.

The whole scene was a rarity – you don’t usually see projectiles embracing their teammates at the visitor tunnel, possibly because it might actually violate an NBA rule. “A player, coach or assistant coach who has been sent off may not remain in his team’s dressing room for the remainder of the match, or leave the building,” it was reported. Rule No. 3 of the NBA Rulebook. Fortunately for Greene, the resulting penalty won’t affect his bank account much: “Violation of this rule calls for an automatic $2,000 fine.”

green – from Memphis fans mocked After ejection – it can’t fit in a locker room and for good reason.


“You told me! The king told me you!” Green shouted while embracing Carrie in the tunnel. “God damn, you told me!”

What Curry likely said was that the Warriors would win and steal the local court advantage only in one game in the Western Conference semifinals. Which is exactly what they did.

The 3D illuminated Thompson indicator 36 seconds ago was the difference in the end. The Warriors responded to Greene’s expulsion in the first half of the match, which was only one game before against the Nuggets Tried WWE wrestling style removal for Aaron Gordon’s legs He did not blow a whistle for an error. Jordan Paul appeared heavily on the bench for the Warriors team, scoring 31 points in shooting 12 of 20 (and 5 of 10 from depth), and played 38 minutes.

