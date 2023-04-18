Draymond Green fired as Kings lead 2-0 in Warriors series: Is more discipline coming?

Written by Sam Amick, Marcus Thompson II, and Hunter Patterson

The Warriors found themselves down 0-2 in a playoff series for the first time since 2007 after losing 114-106 to the Kings in Sacramento on Monday. Here’s what you need to know:

The already rowdy Golden 1 center erupted midway through the fourth quarter when Golden State forward Draymond Green was fouled a 2 and ejected after stepping on Kings forward Domantas Sabonis. Sabonis first caught Green’s leg while he was on the ground and a technical foul was issued.

Initial x-rays of Sabonis’ ribs and lungs were negative, according to the team’s source. He will undergo additional testing on Tuesday.

Warriors star Stephen Curry led all scorers with 28 and moved into 18th all-time in the NBA. He shot 9-of-21 from the field on Monday, including 3-of-13 from deep.

Saponis and Diaron Fox led Sacramento with 24 points each. Malik Monk scored 18 points off the bench.

the athleteInstant Analysis:

More discipline coming for the Greens?

Green had eight points shooting 3-of-6 in 31 minutes before being ejected. While the play was being reviewed by the judges, the green animation angered the Sacramento crowd. The incident starts on Green’s flagrant points counter, giving him two points, and he’ll be suspended for one game if he reaches four.

With the Warriors in a serious hole here, we’ll have to wait and see if any additional penalty comes Green’s path for a foot foul on Sabonis. Coincidentally, NBA commissioner Adam Silver was in attendance.

There’s a bit of irony on that front, too, since the head of all disciplinary action in the NBA today is former Kings CEO and Pistons legend Joe Dumars, who is the league’s Executive Vice President and President of Basketball Operations. If I had to hold it back, I’d be surprised if Draymond got suspended. But I was surprised before. – your mom

What else went wrong for the Warriors

The attack of the warriors was hidden by a team completely unknown to the defense. Golden State, through two games, is now 29-for-90 from behind the arc. The Kings diligently exaggerate the perimeter—throw two bodies at Curry, or run a box and one at him—and force the others to commit an offense. The physicality and aggressiveness of the kings worked wonders.

The Warriors have had success indoors, but they haven’t kept up with the Kings offense without making triples. Curry was 3-for-13 against all of Sacramento’s attentions.

The Warriors have struggled on the road all season, especially in bad times. Now their remaining chance in the series is to take over the house. Chase Center has been their saving grace this season. – Thompson

Go deeper Kings is a stress test for warriors, and players fail at it

What worked in Sacramento

The importance of Davon Mitchell cannot be overemphasized. While he scored 14 points and three assists, his greatest impact was defensive. Yes, Curry scored 28 points, but he also shot 3 of 13 of 3 and turned the ball over five times. Mitchell had a huge hand in making life difficult for Curry and the rest of the Warriors Monday night in his 28 minutes.

Fox was even complimentary of Mitchell’s defensive efforts against him in practice, simply saying after the Game 2 win, “He’s made me better since I’ve been here.” – Patterson

what are they saying

Green said he was told he was fired because he stepped on Sabonis too hard.

“I grabbed my leg. Second time in two nights. My leg has to land somewhere,” said Green.

Kings coach Mike Brown said the incident “definitely” deserved a Flagrant 2 for Green. “It will be interesting to see what the NBA does when they review it,” he added.

Game highlights





Key stats

The Warriors had 22 turnovers and 26 errors. They were outscored 12-5 in the final 2:54 of the game.

required reading

(Photo: Carrie Edmondson/USA Today)