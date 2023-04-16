Draymond explains how the Warriors must adapt to De’Aaron Fox, the Kings

The Warriors dropped Game 1 of the first round of their NBA playoff series against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night, and less than three hours later, Draymond Green dissected where his team went wrong.

One of the most notable was the problem that Kings star guard De’Aaron Fox delivered in his first NBA game, particularly in the fourth quarter – where he shone all season.

D’Aaron Fox finished with 38 [points] and five assists. We have to do better on Fox,” Green said on “The Draymond Green Show” Saturday night. “he had [four] A hat-trick, which wasn’t really expected but he hit the ball really well. I remember being on the show and saying he needed to take the shot more. He took them tonight and knocked them down. You have to live with that, you have to let go of something.

Next game, you want to make it tougher on him if you can. When making a game plan, there are things you live with and things you won’t. And what you can’t live with is De’Aaron Fox is such a quick one-man breaker, you can’t live with him getting On the paint on every possession, these are tough things to deal with.”

Fox’s 38 points came from 13 of 27 shots from the field and 4 of 8 shots from outside the arc. While it took him a while to adjust to the atmosphere of the first post-season, he looked just like him in the quarter that earned him the nickname “Fox’s Fourth Quarter.”

The 25-year-old scored 15 points and three of his five assists in the fourth quarter alone.

He and fellow Kentucky-turned-owner Monk, who also played in his first NBA playoff game, performed together. And Monk wasn’t the only one who brought energy off the bench.

“Malik Monk off the bench played 32 points,” Green said. “Darron Fox might get 38 points and he’s clearly more than capable, if he doesn’t do that tonight, of getting 38. But you can’t give up 32 to Malik Monk off the bench. Now, Malik is an incredible player, he was 2 From 4 from the 3-point line, but he slid and put a lot of pressure on our defense, he made 14 free throws, and was 14-of-14 from the goal line.

“You probably saw me talking to him on the last two free throws, I was like, ‘Man you owe us one, you’re over the percentage now, I guess the numbers should come up, you owe us one. ‘” “He knocked them down. But he had a great game. Trey Lyles also had a great game off the bench. He had 17 points off the bench. So there he is. You’re giving up 49 points off the bench to two guys, it’s hard to beat that.” .

Lyles, who has averaged 7.6 points this season, has been a game-changer for Sacramento. In a game where the Kings didn’t hit the triple well, he was 4-of-6 from 3-point range and 6-of-8 from the field, with six rebounds and an assist.

The third and final area where Green feels the Warriors should improve is on the glass, especially when it results in second chance points for Sacramento.

“Seventeen offensive rebounds,” Green said. “Their offense, when nobody had anything in their favour, what kept them in the game was their offensive rebounds…that’s something we know we have to clean up. We’re a rebounding team when we limit that.

“And it’s going to be a five-man effort. They smash the boards from the corner, off the top, sending everyone into the glass. So it’s going to be a five-man effort. We didn’t do a good job that night. In the end, we ended up costing the game.”

The Warriors lost 126-123. They’ll get a chance to rebound on Monday in Game 2 at the Golden 1 Center, and Green already has ideas on how to do it.

