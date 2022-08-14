Draymond and Ja Morant respond to the Christmas Day match between the Warriors and the Grizzlies

Looks like Christmas came early Draymond Green, Ja MorantNBA fans got involved in the so-called beef on Twitter.

The NBA champion will reportedly host the Warriors Morant and Memphis Grizzlies At the Chase Center on Christmas Day, according to NBA reporter Mark Stein.

Clearly, Morante can’t wait.

Greene and the young Grizzlies star roaming back and forth In a series of Twitter exchanges It seemed to have ignited an already steamy feud between the Warriors and the Grizzlies.

And although they denied any “competition”, this reported match is clearly what the two teams want on Christmas Day.

Greene also responded to the report, crediting Morante for being upfront about what he wanted.

In June, after the Warriors won their fourth NBA championship in eight seasons, Morant responded to a tweet indicating that the Golden State-Memphis game in San Francisco is locked on December 25.

But Morant suggested bringing the joy of the holiday to Memphis.

However, as we’ve learned, thanks to LeBron James, that’s not the way things work.

Green replied to Morant with a friendly reminder.

While fans will be gathering at home with hot cocoa and cookies to enjoy some Christmas basketball, be sure to grab some popcorn while you’re at it.

