September 13, 2022

Dramatic Orca footage reveals a rare hunting technique used to hunt and kill prey: ScienceAlert

Dramatic footage showed killer whales using a rare hunting technique to hunt and kill seals in the icy waters around Antarctica.

The video is part of the new BBC frozen planet ii A documentary, released on Sunday in the UK, shows four killer whales attacking Weddell seals. The seal found refuge on a platform made of ice floating on the water.

The killer whales started swimming side by side, creating a wave that slashed the seal’s large ice platform into a smaller one, making it vulnerable.

The second wave created by the whales caused the ice to fall off the ice in the water, where the whales could attack it.

Once the seal was in the water, the whales used another hunting technique: blowing bubbles to confuse the seal, which made it easier to catch.

There are only about 100 killer whales on Earth that use this sophisticated, coordinated hunting technique, according to the documentary, which was narrated by naturalist Sir. David Attenborough. It is known as “breaking waves”.

It is known that killer whales Precisely targeted attacks. Show animal talk report Able to uproot the internal organs of great white sharks, such as the liver, with surgical precision.

expert He previously said from the inside They may do this using echolocation to find the fat members of their prey.

Killer whales are not put off by hunting larger animals. It showed rare footage that was published earlier this year Attack and kill at least two blue whalesThe largest animals on the planet.

See also  A black hole orbiting next to it - 'completely unexpected'

Orcas have been recorded swimming in the mouth of a blue whale Chomp their rich tongues.

This article was originally published by interested in trade.

