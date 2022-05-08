Drake Troll says DM’ing my wife crossed the line, but it’s all love

drakeA DM to a dude’s wife may have gone too far, but it’s all about love and the guy is actually a huge fan… So said the dwarf himself!

As we reported… Drake applauded again for a man named Cedric, by DM’ing the dude’s wife. He wrote, “I just followed your girl because she’s probably miserable and needs some excitement in her life.”

Drizzy followed by Cedric’s wife correspondentAnd Tony Saying… “I’m here for you what”.

It all started after Cedric took a heavy hit on Drake on Instagram in a post where Drake defended T Morante – The father of the NBA star Ja Morante. Cedric echoed in reference to a rumor that Drake doesn’t write his own music, it’s clear he hits the sixth god’s nerve.

Of course, the beef elicited a lot of reactions from people on social media, but we spoke to Cedric and his wife, Tony, and they were actually in good spirits about the whole thing.



Cedric says, he feels like Drake has taken things a bit too far, by texting his wife…but he finds the whole situation funny. At first, he didn’t think the comment was going anywhere, and was shocked when a simple trash talk escalated to Drake actually with his wife.

Cedric says he's actually a huge fan of Drake. His wife, Tony, was smiling at the dust. She says, she's not interested in going on a date with Drake, because she's so happy with her hubby… but she insisted they all meet!