Drake team denies arresting rapper in Sweden – The Hollywood Reporter

Rapper drake He was not arrested in Sweden, his team says The Hollywood ReporterTo dispel the frantic speculation that spread on social media on Thursday evening.

Online speculation is that local police have arrested Drake in a Stockholm nightclub. His team emphatically says THR The Grammy winner was at his hotel in the Swedish capital and was not arrested.

As documented in a series of Instagram posts, the Canadian rapper landed at Sweden’s Arlanda airport on Wednesday lunchtime, aboard a blue Boeing 767 for his baby girl, dubbed “Air Drake.” Since his arrival in Sweden, local media reports said the rapper visited the trendy O restaurantStermalm district in Stockholm and hit restaurant Cieciu.

It is not clear if the rapper is in Sweden to record music or for personal reasons.

Last month, Drake released his seventh home-inspired album Honestly, Nevermindwhich debuted at the top of the Billboard 200.

On Wednesday, Drake revealed details of a music festival in his hometown of Toronto later this month. The global October weekend is scheduled to take place from July 28 to August. 1, with a lineup for a Young Money reunion featuring Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj, as well as appearances by Lil’ Baby and Chris Brown.