April 14, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Drake Bell, star of Drake & Josh, is no longer considered missing and endangered

Muhammad 1 hour ago 2 min read

(CNN) The Daytona Beach Police Department has updated a post seeking information to help them locate actor Drake Bell with news that the actor has been located and is “safe.”

“For now, we can confirm that law enforcement officials are in contact and that Mr. Bell is safe,” the updated post read.

previous post on Facebook account approved for management Thursday had read, “Officers are looking for Jared Bell, dated 06/27/1986.”

According to the post, “He is supposed to be traveling in a gray BMW for 2022, and his last known location is likely to be the Mainland High School District on 4/12/2023.” It is considered missing and endangered.”

The legal name of the star is Jared Drake Bell.

CNN has reached out to representatives for the police department and Pell for additional information.

And Thursday night, a post on Bell’s verified Twitter account appeared to refer to the episode.

“You left your phone in the car and you don’t answer at night and this?” the tweet is reading.

Prior to this, the 36-year-old actor’s social media accounts had not been updated since April 3, when his Twitter account was He got a post for his interview with YouTuber Roberto Mtz.

on instagram, His latest posts include a video of his infant sonshared by Drake’s wife, Janet von Schmeling, on March 6.

Bell starred in Nickelodeon’s “The Amanda Show” and “Drake & Josh” in the early 2000s.

In 2021, it is He pleaded guilty to sending sexually explicit texts to a 15-year-old girl And he was sentenced to surveillance.

See also  Britney Spears' pre-wedding panic attack

CNN’s Amanda Jackson contributed to this report.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

The True Detective: Night Country trailer is definitely reminiscent of the first season

9 hours ago Muhammad
2 min read

Report: King Charles is very disappointed that Meghan will forgo the coronation

17 hours ago Muhammad
2 min read

Jamie Foxx Had Medical Complications, Daughter Says – The Hollywood Reporter

1 day ago Muhammad

You may have missed

1 min read

He does not live for sensuality, which is why the Dalai Lama’s request to suck his tongue is innocent, according to the Tibetan government.

1 hour ago Arzu
3 min read

Singapore’s central bank expects weaker growth and lower inflation in 2023

1 hour ago Izer
2 min read

Drake Bell, star of Drake & Josh, is no longer considered missing and endangered

1 hour ago Muhammad
5 min read

Machine learning improves the image of the M87 Black Hole

1 hour ago Izer