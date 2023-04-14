Drake Bell, star of Drake & Josh, is no longer considered missing and endangered

(CNN) The Daytona Beach Police Department has updated a post seeking information to help them locate actor Drake Bell with news that the actor has been located and is “safe.”

“For now, we can confirm that law enforcement officials are in contact and that Mr. Bell is safe,” the updated post read.

previous post on Facebook account approved for management Thursday had read, “Officers are looking for Jared Bell, dated 06/27/1986.”

According to the post, “He is supposed to be traveling in a gray BMW for 2022, and his last known location is likely to be the Mainland High School District on 4/12/2023.” It is considered missing and endangered.”

The legal name of the star is Jared Drake Bell.

CNN has reached out to representatives for the police department and Pell for additional information.

And Thursday night, a post on Bell’s verified Twitter account appeared to refer to the episode.

“You left your phone in the car and you don’t answer at night and this?” the tweet is reading.

Prior to this, the 36-year-old actor’s social media accounts had not been updated since April 3, when his Twitter account was He got a post for his interview with YouTuber Roberto Mtz.

on instagram, His latest posts include a video of his infant sonshared by Drake’s wife, Janet von Schmeling, on March 6.

Bell starred in Nickelodeon’s “The Amanda Show” and “Drake & Josh” in the early 2000s.

In 2021, it is He pleaded guilty to sending sexually explicit texts to a 15-year-old girl And he was sentenced to surveillance.