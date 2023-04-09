April 9, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Dragon Quest XII: Flames Of Fate’s logo is getting a slight update

Ayhan 1 hour ago 2 min read
Image: Square Enix

Dragon Quest XII: Flame of Destiny It was officially announced back in May 2021, and since then neither Square Enix nor series creator Yuji Horii have revealed much about it.

Now, in a new twist, the game’s logo appears to have been refreshed a bit, making it glow a little more. Share your Gematsu before-and-after comparison on social media below. According to the same source, the latest archive of the page indicates that the logo was updated sometime after January 23, 2023. Here’s a look:

When DQXII was originally announced, creator Yuji Horii mentioned how the title would be a “darker” and more adult character for the long-running JRPG series. The game will apparently run on Unreal Engine 5 and will likely make up the next “10 to 20 years” for the series.

No release date or platforms have been announced yet. You can catch up on some of our previous Nintendo Life coverage:

See also  Pokemon Go players are convinced that Niantic lives up to the Remote Raid pricing

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Thieves broke through the wall to rob an Apple Store in the Seattle area

9 hours ago Ayhan
1 min read

Baidu is suing Apple and app developers over fake Ernie Bot apps

17 hours ago Ayhan
2 min read

Google is ending updates to kill third-party Assistant smart displays

1 day ago Ayhan

You may have missed

6 min read

There are many jobs that don’t require dogs

38 mins ago Arzu
7 min read

The Environmental Protection Agency is said to be proposing rules aimed at increasing electric vehicle sales tenfold

39 mins ago Izer
2 min read

Jeremy Renner’s doctor reveals that the snow plow was millimeters from his vital organs

45 mins ago Muhammad
4 min read

20 times faster – slabs of ice can collapse much faster than previously thought

52 mins ago Izer